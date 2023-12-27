Baxter calls for a fourth aide again rejected as Palm Beach County wrestles with budget

County Commissioner Sara Baxter has once again failed to convince her colleagues to approve the hiring of a fourth aide.

County Mayor Maria Sachs and Commissioners Gregg Weiss, Maria Marino and Marci Woodward voted against the move; Baxter and Commissioners Michael Barnett and Mack Bernard voted for it. Had each of the seven commissioners hired a fourth aide, the cost would have been closed to $600,000.

Baxter, elected last November, has been pushing for more staff and for higher staff salaries to better serve her constituents. She argued there would be no financial impact because the salaries for the additional aides would have come from the more than 800 positions that have been vacant for more than a year. Baxter noted that there was no requirement that the additional aides be hired; commissioners would decide on their own whether there was a need for additional staff.

Weiss disputed the claim that no financial impact would result from the hires, noting: “It is not true. Everything we do has an impact. If those funds are not spent, they are rolled over for use in the next budget. I cannot in good conscience support this at a time when we have budget issues and are struggling to figure out how to pay for capital improvement projects that are coming in over budget.”

Newly elected County Commissioner Sara Baxter before being sworn in at the Governmental Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 22, 2022. Her request to again hire a fourth aide was rejected at a commission meeting on Dec. 19.

Marino said there would be “unintended consequences” as office furniture and computers would need to be purchased as well as office space for the new aides. “This would not be a responsible use of our tax dollars,” she said.

Earlier in the year, Baxter unsuccessfully called for a change in the way funds are distributed for commission aides. She wanted each commissioner to use funds allocated for commission aides as they see fit. That way, it would be up to a commissioner how much to pay an aide as long as the overall budget was not exceeded. That request was also rejected.

Currently, county commissioners can hire up to three aides. The starting salary is $56,000, but the longer they stay on the job, the higher their pay. The maximum salary is $158,633. Baxter complained, as a new commissioner, that she was having difficulty hiring staff at the beginning salary.

County commissioners this year abolished the position of commission secretary, replacing it with the title of administrative assistant. All aides are now on the same salary scale with those who were secretaries, receiving a salary boost.

