Baxter Germany to start production of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine by early March

FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Baxter plans to start production of the COVID-19 vaccine by BioNTech and Pfizer in Germany in late February or early March, Juergen Fleischer, personnel chief at Baxter Germany, said.

"We are still in the process of converting the production facility for the demands of BioNTech's deep-frozen product," he said.

The company will also make vaccines for Novavax at the site, Baxter had announced on Monday.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

