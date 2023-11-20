Baxter Springs man convicted of sexual abuse of minor

Nov. 20—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Cherokee County jury last week convicted a 40-year-old Baxter Springs man of rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

At the conclusion of a four-day trial in Columbus, jurors returned verdicts finding Jeremy Shrout guilty of three counts of rape and a single aggravated count of indecent liberties with a child.

Shrout committed the acts with the minor between 2019 and 2021 before it came to light and he was charged in 2022. He remains in custody at the Cherokee County Jail pending a sentencing hearing Jan. 24.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.