Baxter Springs woman arrested in drug raid

Jan. 13—BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant Wednesday morning at a residence in Baxter Springs and arrested a 63-year-old woman on drug charges.

Undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized, and Paula Graham was taken into custody in the 9 a.m. raid on West 10th Street in Baxter Springs, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Graham faces charges of possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff's office said charges against other suspects are anticipated in the case.