Bay Area animal rescue steals people's hearts with help from puppies
A huge adoption event in Walnut Creek gave people the chance to give some adorable pups a fur-ever home.
A huge adoption event in Walnut Creek gave people the chance to give some adorable pups a fur-ever home.
According to a report from The New York Times, the Biden administration is planning to loosen the strict rules on tailpipe emissions proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The rules are expected to be published this spring.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
Score a cool crossbody for $71 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $79 (from $329), a weekender bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
Nurses say these stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered.
Improve the look of puffiness, dryness and more with this cult-fave formula.
Treat yourself (or someone else) with tremendous savings on Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Casper, Pendleton and more.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
The league tried — really tried — but it could not deliver a dunker better than the G League sensation.
The Southern California native and former UCLA star has never won at Riviera Country Club, which is “on the list that I’d like to win the most.”
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
Even Martha Washington would be buying in bulk right now.
Intuitive Machines has shared the first images transmitted by its lander, Odyseus, from space as it makes its way toward the moon. The pictures show a look at Earth and the Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
Deals include $700 off a dazzling 4K TV and a $130 discount on a convenient touchscreen Chromebook.
Whether you're lounging or exercising, the singer's 'buttery soft' but supportive tights will have you covered, reviewers say.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. In a New York Times piece late last year, the Gray Lady broke down how the current boom in AI came to be -- highlighting many of the usual suspects like Sam Altman, Elon Musk and Larry Page.
Some Wyze camera owners have reported that they were suddenly given access to cameras that weren't theirs and even got notifications for events inside other people's homes.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. Irene Solaiman began her career in AI as a researcher and public policy manager at OpenAI, where she led a new approach to the release of GPT-2, a predecessor to ChatGPT. After serving as an AI policy manager at Zillow for nearly a year, she joined Hugging Face as the head of global policy.