Bay Area braces for unrest following Derek Chauvin trial verdict
"Please, please, if you come to Oakland do not destroy our community, we're trying to build this community for the children and families of today and the future."
"Please, please, if you come to Oakland do not destroy our community, we're trying to build this community for the children and families of today and the future."
The Minnesota National Guard appeared on street corners in downtown Minneapolis over the weekend.The deployment comes as the city braces for a verdict in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of killing 46-year-old George Floyd last year.Jury deliberations are expected to begin this week.Floyd’s death touched off widespread protests, riots, looting and arson here and local businesses are worried the end of trial could bring new unrest. The owner of a Minneapolis steak and sushi restaurant told a local TV reporter he was glad to see the National Guard out in force. “If people are assaulted who is going to stop the criminals? If we don't have police or national guard or anybody else you have a real problem.” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said police and guardsmen would try and protect both peaceful protesters and private property. "Amongst those peaceful protestors there's folks that are willing to shoot at police, burn buildings, do those things, and we're trying to strike that proper balance.”Local residents are eager for the trial to be over, and for the city to move one. “I’m sick of cops doing the things they do, and I’m sick of destroying buildings.” On a more optimistic note, local artists have turned storefronts, boarded up against protests, into murals for progress. Simone Alexa said she needed to express herself after the recent police shooting of Daunte Wright. “It made me sick, like I couldn’t sleep."Twenty-year-old Wright was killed earlier this month during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. Like George Floyd, he was unarmed. "It wasn’t until I started planning these murals and just planning on doing something that I felt like I could get some rest. And I think that energy really transfers from me into the piece, and other people can feel that too when they see it.”
Roger Federer announced Sunday he will play at the French Open, and the Swiss star is preparing for it on home clay at a tournament in Geneva next month. The 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed his plans on his official Twitter page. Federer will aim for his 104th career title at the Geneva Open, which takes place May 16-22 — shortly before Roland Garros begins in Paris on May 30.
"Truly I'd like to be talking to you about the reason we need to be protesting, instead we're talking about why we're cleaning up glass now," said Pastena, who owns a restaurant in the Uptown district.
“We’re talking about the fact that 560,000 people in our country have died," the country's top infectious disease expert told CNN.
Volkswagen, Ford and Chinese brands unveiled new SUVs for China on Monday at the Shanghai auto show, the industry’s biggest marketing event in a year overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic. Automakers are looking to China, the biggest auto market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to propel a revival in demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. Automakers rely increasingly on research and design centers in China to create models for global sale.
As cities and communities across the US anxiously wait for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, Facebook says it's "doing what we can" to prepare.
Tottenham has fired manager José Mourinho, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Perhaps more than any other decade, your 20s vary wildly from person to person. Some folks spend their 20s focused on their careers and dating, while others are settled down with a partner and ready for kids by...
This duo is on sale for a lower price than the Fire HD 8 tablet alone—just $75! (Photo: Amazon)
"Kate's body language speaks volumes here."
An investigation was launched after the woman in her 60s was assaulted and tied up then left for two dies by a burglar at her home in Frittenden, Kent.
Human challenge trial to re-expose healthy volunteers to Covid Covid tests for holidaymakers could fall below £50 Chinese officials knew wet market was a virus risk five years ago Police struggle to control crowds after hospitality rules relaxed Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock, the health secretary, has warned that he cannot give any assurances that the current vaccines the UK has against Covid-19 will be as effective against the new variant of the virus which originated in India. Questioning the health secretary in the Commons, Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said: "A new double mutation variant is reportedly more potent and dozens of cases have been detected here in the UK too. "So can Mr Hancock clarify in order to assuage community concerns that our vaccines are effective against this new variant?" Mr Hancock responded: "We simply don't know that. We're acting on a precautionary basis because we do not have... I can't give him that assurance. "And of course we're looking into that question as fast as possible but that is the core of my concern about the variant first found in India, is that the vaccines may be less effective in terms of transmission and, or in terms of reducing hospitalisation and death. "It is the same concern that we have with the variant first found in South Africa and is the core reason why we took the decision today." India was added to the UK's coronavirus travel "red list" on Monday, amid concerns over a huge spike in coronavirus cases and the new variant. Follow the latest updates below.
The country, which was reporting less than 15,000 cases a day just last month, has been seeing over 200,000 Covid-19 infections a day since April 15.
India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.
Pep Guardiola has confirmed to ProSoccerTalk that Zack Steffen will start in goal for Manchester City in the League Cup final next Sunday.
Nets Kyrie Irving reacts to how the injury bug has been plaguing Brooklyn this season and hopes the recent injury to Kevin Durant's thigh isn't a long-term thing.
Blair, 48, revealed her diagnosis in 2018 and has been vocal about her condition since.
Kevin Durant was asked to rank the five best players he's ever played with. All the usual suspects made the list, with one glaring omission initially.
“You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth," she told the Ohio Republican during the hearing last week.
At the time of her last birthday in August, Hester Ford was still eating a banana for breakfast and exercising every day. She was either 115 or 116 when she died Saturday.