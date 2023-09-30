Bay Area daycare worker sentenced to 25 years in prison on child pornography charges

SAN FRANCISCO - A former daycare worker was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he used his position to gain access to children in order to produce and distribute child pornography, federal authorities said.

Jace Wong was sentenced to prison for the production, attempted production, distribution and possession of children pornography "in connection with a scheme to take pictures and videos of 4 to 6-year-olds." Wong pled guilty to the charges earlier this year.

Wong worked at daycare facilities in San Francisco and Livermore. He told authorities he knew the children were between 4 and 6 years old, and would secretly take pictures and videos of the children while they were using the bathroom.

Officials said he distributed these photos online and in private messages.

"This case is heartbreaking, to say the least…Jace Wong worked at daycare facilities and victimized at least six young children in his care, not to mention other minors whose images he possessed and distributed," said U.S. Attorney Ismail Ramsey.

"Wong's actions were shocking. Instead of attending to their safety, Wong exploited children of tender years for his own gratification. His sentence makes clear child predators will be held accountable," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp.

Wong worked at the Livermore daycare from August 2019 to December 2020 and took at least three videos of children in his care. He then posted the illicit material on the dark web in October and December 2020 and admitted that these videos portrayed "hands-on" content. He acknowledged to authorities that several videos and photos showed the children's genitalia.

He began to take the inappropriate videos and photos at the San Francisco daycare starting on March 19, 2021, before being arrested the following month.

Officials said he also admitted he possessed and distributed visual depictions of children engaging in "sexually explicit conduct," including a video showing depicting child sexual abuse.

Wong was arrested when he sent a video of child pornography to an undercover cop.