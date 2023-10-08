Bay Area experts say Middle East conflict could get worse
As the Middle East erupts in chaos, a Bay Area expert warns it could get worse.
As the Middle East erupts in chaos, a Bay Area expert warns it could get worse.
The Canes had a win in the bag before a stunning decision ended Miami's undefeated season.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
Here are some of the experts' greatest tips for a smooth retirement.
The IRS may bring criminal charges against ERC companies that allegedly were persuading small business owners to fraudulently claim the credit.
The restart in loan payments this month could make it harder for borrowers to distinguish between a legitimate company and scammers.
The week of Oct. 2, 2023, began with the surprising news that a government shutdown had been averted over the weekend at the last moment. That development was quickly overshadowed by the fight among House Republicans over whether to depose their leader for reaching a solution.
Discussions of AI chip strategies within the company have been ongoing since at least last year, according to Reuters, as the shortage of chips to train AI models worsens. GPUs’ ability to perform many computations in parallel make them well-suited to training today’s most capable AI. Microsoft is facing a shortage of the server hardware needed to run AI so severe that it might lead to service disruptions, the company warned in a summer earnings report.
How the expansion teams acquire their first roster, which could include an improved expansion draft system, would go a long way to competitive success for them and the league.
There is the potential for a government shutdown and continued threats against democracy.
Trigger warnings are mental-health-minded alerts that are issued ahead of something
The Dallas Mavericks guard became the chief creative officer at ANTA earlier this year in a massive new shoe deal.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
Yes, I already bought it in both colors.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
The Social Security Administration’s website lets you get an early look at how much your benefits will increase next year.
“Disease X” isn’t an actual disease (yet). But it’s gaining attention online as experts prepare for the next pandemic.
Can we trust the algorithms behind dating apps with our hearts? Expert Liesel Sharabi breaks down how these algorithms are impacting our relationships. The post Algorithms are changing the dating game — an expert weighs in on what you should know appeared first on In The Know.
There are a few different potential reasons why Gaetz might see it in his self-interest to send the House – and the Republican party – into disorder and uncertainty.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
The Cleveland Fed president said the strength of the US economy will help determine how long rates remain elevated.