Bay Area hit by several quakes that struck NorCal, Nevada
A preliminary M6.0 earthquake was reported near the California/Nevada border on Thursday evening. (photo/USGS) A pronounced tremor caught the attention of residents from the Bay Area to the Great Basin on Thursday afternoon, local time. No injuries or serious damage was immediately reported. The rumbling stemmed from a preliminary Magnitude 6.0 earthquake, first noted as M5.9, near the California-Nevada border at 3:49 p.m., roughly 20 miles southeast of Markleeville, California, according to the
A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada border, tossed boulders onto a major roadway and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco, with days of aftershocks predicted, authorities said. The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck parts of Northern California near the border with Nevada on Thursday, July 8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.This footage uploaded by Twitter user Aryan Mann, shows a fan and blinds swaying as the earthquake rattled the region.The quake struck at a depth of 9.8 km (6 miles) and was centered near the town of Walker, California, about 150 miles east of state capital Sacramento. Credit: Aryan Mann via Storyful
