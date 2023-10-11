Bay Area Jewish HS encourages parents to limit social media for kids

TechCrunch

It’s not easy to peel people away from entrenched do-it-all apps made by the world’s biggest companies, but that hasn’t discouraged the founders of Recs from trying. Created by data scientist Jesse Berns and consumer app developer Sean Conrad, Recs is the spiritual successor to another app the pair launched in 2021 called Go Disco, which curated local events based on a user’s interests. Recs is very similar in spirit, with the stated goal of getting people “off the phone and hanging out with each other,” but the app moves away from the fleeting nature of events and toward static hotspots like favorite restaurants and music venues.