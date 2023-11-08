Bay Area man arrested, driver escapes after high-speed pursuit on Hwy. 101 into SLO County

One man was arrested but another escaped after a high-speed chase on Highway 101 from Monterey County to Paso Robles and back ended in a crash near Camp Roberts.

The man taken into custody, identified as Khari Aaron Yutsahn Young of Oakland, was thought to be a passenger in the vehicle, according to a CHP news release.

The driver is still at-large, the release said.

Young was arrested after a foot pursuit and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail early Wednesday morning, according to the release.

Car chase went through Monterey, San Luis Obispo counties

According to the CHP, a black Infiniti G35 was traveling southbound on Highway 101 at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday when it stopped by a King City CHP officer for speeding in a construction zone south of the Bradley Rest Area, the release said.

As the officer approached the vehicle to initiate the traffic stop, the driver “rapidly accelerated” south on Highway 101, according to the release.

The King City CHP officer lost site of the vehicle, but moments later, a CHP officer from Templeton spotted the car speeding southbound on Highway 101 at the 17th Street exit in Paso Robles, the release said.

The officer chased the vehicle at speeds exceeding 100 mph, before it exited Highway 101 at Highway 46 West and re-entered the highway driving north.

The driver then evaded CHP northbound on Highway 101 until the Camp Roberts off-ramp, where the driver traveled the wrong way until the Bradley Rest Area, the release said.

The driver tried to exit the rest area parking lot at high speed and lost control of the car, crashing into a hillside west of the on-ramp.

The driver and Young, believed to be the right-side passenger, then fled the scene on-foot. Young was apprehended by officers at the scene, but the unidentified driver fled west on foot toward Camp Roberts.

The CHP has yet to locate the driver despite the use of a K9 and handler, the release said.

Young was arrested shortly after midnight Wednesday and taken to SLO County Jail. Booking information was not available as of Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Anyone with information about the possible driver is asked to call the Templeton CHP office at 805-400-6720.