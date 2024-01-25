Bay Area man arrested in Sacramento after stealing thousands from Ulta

(FOX40.COM) — A man from the Bay Area has been arrested in Sacramento after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta.

According to the Rocklin Police Department, the man is also on probation out of Sacramento County, Placer County, and had a $100,000 outstanding warrant in Yolo County.

Rocklin Police’s COPPS (Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving) unit worked in tandem with the Sacramento County Probation Department to locate the suspect’s vehicle.

Upon his arrest, COPPS officers learned that the man was involved in multiple Ulta thefts in the Bay Area and Los Angeles region. He was booked into a Placer County jail and placed under a mandatory supervision hold with no bail amount set.

“We’re thankful for the collaboration with our law enforcement and retail partners that led to the apprehension of this shoplifter,” Rocklin PD said on Facebook.

