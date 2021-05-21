Bay Area mayor resigns amid new allegation of sexual assault

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — After refusing to quit for more than a month, the mayor of a California wine country town who has been accused of sexual assault by nine women has resigned from the job.

In a statement addressed to residents of the town of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli continued to deny the women's claims and suggested that a new allegation made against him by a former reality TV star was driven by the San Francisco Chronicle's reporting on him.

"I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage,” the statement said.

Police in Palm Beach, Florida, are investigating claims that Foppoli sexually assaulted Farrah Abraham, 29, in March when he was visiting the area. The Chronicle said Abraham contacted police six days before it published its investigation detailing some of the other women's accusations, which include forced oral copulation and rape.

Abraham starred in the MTV reality shows “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom” more than a decade ago. Her attorney said she turned over evidence to police to support her account.

“This is not a ‘he said, she said’ situation. She has physical proof,” Spencer Kuvin said. “We believe it is in felony territory.”

A call seeking comment from Foppoli's attorney has not been returned.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office is investigating the sexual allegations made against Foppoli and has not submitted its findings to the California Attorney General’s Office, which will determine whether to file criminal charges, said Sgt. Juan Valencia, a spokesman for the department.

Recommended Stories

  • Worker made $4 million in NC by secretly selling off his company’s equipment, feds say

    The 43-year-old is accused of buying a boat, condo, RV and several cars with the money.

  • Analyst: Blood in suspect's trunk came from slain Iowa woman

    Blood found in the trunk of a farmhand's car was an exact match for a University of Iowa student who was abducted and killed while out for a run in 2018, a DNA analyst told jurors Friday. Tara Scott, a criminalist in the DNA section of Iowa’s crime lab, said she analyzed a swab taken from a blood stain found on the trunk seal of Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s Chevy Malibu after investigators recovered the body of Mollie Tibbetts. “The profile I had from Mollie Tibbetts and the profile from that blood matched,” Scott testified.

  • T.I. takes aim at sexual assault accusers in new song ‘What It’s Come To’

    T.I. has released a new track in which he addresses the number of women who have accused him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of rape and sex trafficking. On Thursday, the Atlanta rapper dropped his latest track “What It’s Come To,” and in the lyrics he’s taking aim at his accusers.

  • Wil Wheaton says he channeled emotional abuse from parents into 'Stand by Me' performance

    Wil Wheaton looks back at difficult experience as a child actor while making the 1986 coming-of-age classic based on the Stephen King novella.

  • In Spite of Awareness and Legislative Efforts, New Data Indicates the Black Maternal Health Crisis Isn't Improving

    As we’ve reported numerous times over the past several years, giving birth in the United States remains a dangerous proposition, as pregnant or birthing women are more than twice as likely to die from complications than in most other high-income countries in the world. For Black women, the risks are even higher; new data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association’s (BCBSA) “Health of America” report confirm that Black and Hispanic women are more at risk than white women for severe childbirth complications—and are vulnerable regardless of maternal age. While rates of severe maternal morbidity (SMM) have continued to increase among all women since 2018, “disparities in maternal health are so severe that young Black women are at greater risk for childbirth complications than older white women considered high risk (after turning 35),” reads a press release shared with The Root.

  • Europe's biggest bank charged with laundering 'ill-gotten' funds for African dictator

    Europe's biggest bank, BNP-Paribas, has been charged with "laundering" tens of millions of euros worth of public money in France for the family of Gabon's late leader Omar Bongo, in what plaintiffs have called a "historic first”. After decades of relative impunity, French courts have in recent years sought to clamp down on the suspected “ill-gotten gains” of the ruling families of a string of African autocrats. This month, however, a judge slapped charges for the first time on a French bank for acting as “facilitator” in the acquisition of a string of luxury properties in Paris and the French Riviera belonging to the Bongo family. BNP-Paribas has been charged with “laundering corruption and embezzling public funds”, according to judicial sources. “It’s a historic first in this case,” said William Bourdon, lawyer for Transparency International, a civil plaintiff in the decade-long investigation into the foreign fortunes of the Bongo family. The investigation is also looking at the wealth of Denis Sassou Nguesso, the president of the Republic of Congo, also known as Congo-Brazzaville. In drawing up a list of assets, judges were intrigued to discover that Mr Sassou-Nguesso spent €1.18 million between 2005 and 2011 on shirts and suits alone and an estimated €60 million on properties.

  • Elderly Filipino American Woman Beaten in NYC Speaks Out, Prays for Attacker

    Vilma Kari, the 65-year-old Filipino American who was attacked in New York City on March 29, spoke out and said she prayed for her attacker, 38-year-old Brandon Elliot. Kari's hope for Elliot: While speaking to Good Morning America on Thursday morning, Kari said she felt that Elliot needed prayers. Kari thanked those who showed support and love to her after the attack, saying their words have helped her recover.

  • Tom Cruise reveals how the 'phenomenal' vault scene from 'Mission: Impossible' came together

    Cruise revisits one of his most famous stunts for the original movie's 25th anniversary. "I kept hitting my face!"

  • Commerce Secretary on corporate tax rate: ‘Many CEOs felt that 21% was too low’

    As the Biden administration pitches its $2 trillion infrastructure proposal and the corporate tax hike that would fund it, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has become the team’s unofficial CEO whisperer.

  • These are the comfiest flip-flops that won't wreck your feet, according to a podiatrist

    Your feet will thank you.

  • Florida death row inmate to get DNA tests in 1975 killings

    A Florida prosecutor has agreed to allow DNA testing on evidence that helped convict a man for the 1975 murders of his wife, in-laws and an acquaintance at the family's furniture store and landed him on death row. Monique H. Worrell, who was elected state attorney for the Orlando area in November, has agreed to allow testing that Tommy Zeigler and his many supporters believe will show he is innocent of gunning down the four on Christmas Eve. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Worrell's office recently agreed to give all evidence in the case to Zeigler's attorneys for testing at a lab certified by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.

  • We’ll stand up to China as the sheriff of the seas, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has said the deployment of HMS Queen Elizabeth will show “our friends in China” the UK's belief in the international law of the sea. The Prime Minister made his comments ahead of the £3 billion aircraft carrier’s first operational deployment to Asia, where it will interact with more than 40 nations. Mr Johnson said: "One of the things we'll be doing clearly is showing to our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea, and in a confident but not a confrontational way, we will be vindicating that point.” Mr Johnson add that while “we don't want to antagonise anybody”, the Government believes that “the United Kingdom plays a very important role, with friends and partners, the Americans, the Dutch, the Australians, the Indians many, many others, in upholding the rule of law, the international rules-based system on which we all depend”. It comes after The Telegraph revealed that the warship will sail through the South China Sea (a vital shipping route which Beijing has become increasingly assertive over in recent years) but will not sail through the Taiwan Strait, despite Beijing's vow to annex Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. Admiral Lord West, the former first sea lord, previously said such a move was "unnecessary". "I think it's enough of a statement by going through the South China Sea," he said. "You don't need to rub people's faces in it by travelling through the Formosa Strait."

  • Mountain Lion Nicknamed 'Mr. Handsome' in 'Great' Health After His Capture in San Francisco

    The 2-year-old male mountain lion recently passed his health check and is set to be released into the wild by authorities.

  • US steers El Salvador funding away from government

    The United States Agency for International Development will redirect its funding from El Salvador's state institutions to its civil society groups as tensions rise between the two governments over the Central American country's removal of Supreme Court justices and the Attorney General. USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement Friday that the agency has “deep concerns” about the shake-up in the justice system earlier this month and more generally about transparency and accountability. Funding will be redirected from the court and Attorney General's Office, the National Civilian Police and El Salvador's Institute for Access to Public Information and given instead to local civil society groups and human rights organizations “for promoting transparency, combating corruption and monitoring human rights.”

  • Jump in German producer prices points to higher inflation pressure

    German producer prices rose by 5.2% year-on-year in April, the biggest increase in nearly a decade, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that supply bottlenecks are leading to increased inflation pressure in Europe's largest economy. The rise in producer prices followed a 3.7% year-on-year increase in March and compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 5.1%. Compared to the previous month, producer prices were up 0.8% in April, the federal statistics office said.

  • Recovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k; Treasury proposal weighs on gains

    LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from U.S. officials come one day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Bitcoin was recently up more than 4% at around $40,000, after earlier jumping more than 10%.

  • Google CEO: 'Work is no longer just a place'

    '[The] future of work is changing dramatically. It is going to be more flexible,' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

  • Editorial: Still no accountability for Stoneman Douglas failures

    Call it one more insult from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office to the families of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas victims. A judge last week ruled that the agency must reinstate two officers who committed no crime on Feb. 14, 2018 but were guilty of dereliction of duty. The judge didn’t rule on the evidence. He didn’t need to because the sheriff’s office messed up. Again. Sheriff Gregory Tony ...

  • BS-O-Meter: Najee at WR, Tebow at TE, Julio trade partners & more

    Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don run through an array of strange offseason NFL stories from Tebow to Najee Harris. Are they BS or not?

  • Body Camera Footage Shows Louisiana State Troopers Punching and Tasering Black Man in Fatal Arrest

    Details regarding the 2019 death of Ronald Greene after an altercation with Louisiana state troopers have been shrouded in mystery, with Greene’s family accusing the State Police of attempting a cover up. Police officials initially said that Greene died on impact after his car crashed into a tree. Recently released body camera footage of the incident paints a very different, and far more horrific picture.