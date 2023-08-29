Bay Area mom says she was fired over comments about school's sex ed

TechCrunch

Treatments like botox are becoming more ubiquitous, spurring growth in the number of medspas, or centers that offer botox, IV hydration and laser treatments from certified providers like registered nurses. Moxie wants to make it easier with its “business-in-a-box” model, offering providers coaching, access to discounted supplies and an EHR/POS software suite. Before launching Moxie last year, co-founder Dan Friedman started an online education business called Thinkful that helped adults learn new tech skills and change their careers for ones in software engineering, data analytics and marketing.