Bay Area murder suspect arrested at Modesto apartment complex

Following a three-hour standoff at a Modesto apartment complex, law enforcement arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a Bay Area store clerk.

Pittsburg police, with assistance from Modesto Police Department’s SWAT team and Crisis Response Unit, went to the Park Lakewood Apartments on Lakewood Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving information that Gregory Rossignon, a suspect from a March 22 homicide in Pittsburg, was hiding there.

Pittsburg resident Rossignon, 37, is suspected of shooting 44-year-old store clerk Abdul Raouf shortly after co-defendant Jessica Russo had an argument with a different store clerk.

“Rossignon entered the store and shot Abdul for no apparent reason,” according to a press release from the Pittsburg Police Department. “Both Rossignon and Russo fled after the shooting.”

Russo, 34 and also of Pittsburg, was arrested in Antioch on March 29, and the search for Rossignon continued until Wednesday.

Rossignon refused to come out of the apartment, but after three hours of negotiating with MPD’s Crisis Response Unit, he surrendered.

He was taken back to the Bay Area and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police previously arrested 43-year-old Alan Agloro at his Pittsburg home for allegedly being connected to the killing, Bay City News reported.