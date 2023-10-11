Bay Area organization mobilizing resources to help injured Palestinian children from Gaza

TechCrunch

In a very swift test of the European Union’s newly updated content moderation rulebook, the bloc has fired a public warning at Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) for failing to tackle illegal content circulating on the platform in the wake of Saturday’s deadly attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip. The European Commission has also raised concerns about the spread disinformation on X related to the terrorist attacks and their aftermath. Unlike terrorism content, disinformation is not illegal in the EU per se.