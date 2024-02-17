Bay Area prepares for back-to-back storms, power outages

TechCrunch

The European Union's rebooted e-commerce rules start to apply in full from tomorrow -- setting new legal obligations on the likely thousands of platforms and digital businesses that fall in scope. The Digital Services Act (DSA) is a massive endeavour by the EU to set an online governance framework for platforms and use transparency obligations as a tool to squeeze illegal content and products off the regional internet. If something is illegal to say or sell in a particular Member State it should not be possible to workaround the law by taking to the Internet is the basic idea.