Bay Area rainfall totals revealed
Heavy rain continued pouring over the region Wednesday.
Heavy rain continued pouring over the region Wednesday.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
US stocks slipped on Wednesday, as the record-setting rally took a breather after a string of gains over the past week.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit coming out of high school, and will now join Notre Dame after its national title run last spring.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
With the global re-commerce market expected to continue its growth spurt, marketplaces like Saudi Arabia’s Soum are looking to capture users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The round was led by Saudi's Jahez Group with participation from New York-based Isometry Capital alongside existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, AlRajhi Partners and Outliers Venture Capital.
It's been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, yet we're still seeing the reverberations of that deal on other social platforms, including the new ones that have cropped up since. Spill, a platform founded by ex-Twitter employees, is closing out its first year on the market by opening up its beta to all users, whether they're on iOS or Android. Spill is like the polar opposite of X, a platform that continues to alienate users with platform policies that make the app actively less inclusive.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 continues to be a top-recommended EV due to its compelling blend of charging speed, range, space, tech and driving fun.
The Volkswagen Group just announced that some of its brands will migrate to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.
Micromobility.com, formerly Helbiz, was delisted from the Nasdaq on Monday as a result of the company's noncompliance with the stock exchange's listing rules, according to a regulatory filing. Competitor Bird -- the only other shared micromobility company to brave the public markets -- was also delisted from the stock exchange in September. The company's common stock and warrants were suspended from trading at the start of business Wednesday.
Despite a challenging economic period in 2022, this year's investment into the space tech sector has continued to show signs of recovery. Space tech has showcased a remarkable resilience amid macroeconomic uncertainty, bucking trends in the broader venture capital tech market. Approximately $4.8 billion was invested into the space tech industry by the end of Q3, with growth-stage investment activity increasing.
Adobe and Figma ended their $20 billion acquisition dream this morning after regulators signaled it would continue to be rough going. Figma still gets a $1 billion consolation prize as part of the deal, and as the leader in collaborative design, the company should land on its feet just fine. Adobe put on a brave face in its public statement, but it has to be deeply disappointed with this outcome.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
If you don’t know how to close a checking account, this guide will walk you through the five steps you’ll have to complete and what common pitfalls to avoid.