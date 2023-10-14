Bay Area Shabbat services focus on peace during Israel and Hamas war
People in the Bay Area rallied for the violence in Israel to stop. Demonstrations supporting Israel and Palestine broke out in different parts of the Bay Area.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
Following a content moderation warning from European Union regulators earlier this week, Meta has published an overview of how its responding to risks on its social media platforms stemming from the Israel-Hamas war. Its blog post covers what it frames as "ongoing efforts", with some existing policies and tools for users rehashed. Under this change Meta says it will be removing content that "clearly identifies hostages when we’re made aware of it, even if it’s being done to condemn or raise awareness of their situation".
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
