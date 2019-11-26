Bay Area Start-Up Granted Patent on Life Saving Device

Crescent Systems, LLC granted new Pat No. 9,943,175

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Womb has been granted a U.S. Utility Patent #9,943,175 for their Infant Support Device (trade name Crescent Womb Infant Safety Bed). The device is designed to prevent suffocation and overheating, the leading causes of infant mortality worldwide.

The device is currently in use by Shriners Pediatric Hospital (Greenville, SC) and by over 10,000 beta users. James Spencer, founder and CEO of Crescent Systems, was inspired to develop the device out of concern for his newborn daughter. Infant safety is a huge issue in the United States and is very underserved as the U.S. has the highest infant mortality rate of any developed nation. Their new device directly addresses this issue.

"I believe the only way we'll be able to solve infant mortality – and other huge social problems – is by designing solutions for those with the greatest intent to carry it out." – Jane Chen

The Crescent Womb Infant Safety Bed was developed to ease the transition from womb to world. Our patented design offers unparalleled safety and comfort for infants at home. This reduces stress and increases sleep for both infant and parents. The device has also proven to be an effective tool for pediatric procedures and recovery as is demonstrated through its use at Shiners Hospital, Greenville, South Carolina USA.

Crescent Systems, LLC is determined to pioneer safety solutions for infants and peace of mind to parents, worldwide.

If you would like more information on the product, please contact James W. Spencer at (727)798-8128, email us at jspencer@crescentwomb.com, or visit our website: https://crescentwomb.com/

