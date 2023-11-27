Bay area teen visiting family in Lodi dies after being shot
A group of people shot at a teen outside an apartment complex while visiting family
A group of people shot at a teen outside an apartment complex while visiting family
It's not too late to get in on these steals on a Crock-Pot electric lunch box, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Point, click and upload — developing pictures has never been this easy! Snag the biggest savings of the year.
Shop the media maven's picks from Dearfoams, Fellow, Beats, Cozy Earth and beyond for way less.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
The 256GB Steam Deck LCD is a fantastic entry-level portable PC from Valve, and it's only gotten better with age. Anyone who feels left behind by the OLED model, it'll be OK.
Soothe your soles with our comfy, supportive picks from Adidas, Superga, L.L. Bean, Hunter and Skechers.
Teams are starting to clinch spots in the NBA in-season tournament.
"The O.C." cast and crew share behind-the-scenes drama in a new oral history marking the show's 20th anniversary.
Ohio State fans will be furious if Ryan Day loses a third straight game to Michigan, and emotion will trump all reason.
For Black Friday this year, 1Password is giving you the chance to purchase an individual or a family subscription for 50 percent off their normal prices, as long as you're a new subscriber.
Pistorius shot his girlfriend of three months four times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013.
Get Paramount+ for as little as $2 during this Cyber Week sale.
Get this huge Hulu deal while it's still hot.
Games like Monopoly, Connect 4 and Candy Land make great gifts, especially at these low prices.
The positive — and in some cases, not-so-positive — effects of pet ownership, according to studies.
Thanksgiving Thursday, when stores in the U.S. are closed and many are spending time off work, has become the de facto start of the holiday shopping season both for those looking to bargains online, and for online retailers to kick off holiday sales deals to meet that demand. Adobe Analytics said that people in the U.S. spent on Thursday spent $5.6 billion online, which it calculates at an increase of just 5.5% on last year. Salesforce, which also calculates sales based on data collected by its Commerce Cloud division, noted that globally, online sales reached $31.7 billion with its U.S. tally at $7.5 billion -- both up only 1%.
Saviu Ventures, a VC firm targeting startups in Francophone Africa, has made an initial close of €12 million for its second fund with the backing of private investors, including French and Kenyan family offices. The VC firm aims to close the fund at between €30 million and €50 million to primarily invest in startups within Francophone Africa. Founded by Benoit Delestre and Samuel Touboul, Saviu Ventures has been active in the Francophone Africa startup ecosystem since 2018, when it began deploying its first €10 million fund.
Properly inflating your tires can extend their life! With these Black Friday deals, you can grab a portable air compressor to help with that for under $24.