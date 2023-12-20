Bay Area woman claims in lawsuit she was sexually assaulted at spa
A Calistoga resort and spa is facing a lawsuit after a client alleged she was sexually assaulted during a massage. Despite a prior lawsuit settled with no admission of wrongdoing, that the same massage therapist sexually harassed four former Solage employees in the workplace, the massage therapist remained employed at Solage until the client's allegations. She says her sexual assault could have been prevented and he should have been fired sooner.