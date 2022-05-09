Bay attorney charged with interfering with child sex abuse case, injuring DCF investigator

BAY COUNTY — A local attorney was arrested Friday and charged with interfering with a child sexual abuse investigation, fleeing from law enforcement and injuring an officer.

Billy Joe "Hoot" Crawford was arrested after he brought a child to the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, Crawford's attorney said his client will plead not guilty to all charges.

"Investigators with BCSO, the Department of Children and Families and the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center were continuing an investigation of sexual abuse involving a child," according to the BCSO. "Crawford brought the child to the CAC, indicating he was there representing her."

Local man gets sentenced: Bay County child molester to spend life in prison for crime that went unreported for 10 years

Kids being targeted on the internet: Online child sexual exploitation cases up 300% in Panhandle. How predators target kids.

Fundraiser for Children's Advocacy Center: 850 pounds of crawfish: Event raises $7,000 for Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center

BCSO officials reported Crawford "made unreasonable demands" that are "contrary to the standard protocols of child sexual abuse investigations," and then he and the child's parents eventually "stopped cooperating with the investigation and tried to leave" the CAC.

The child was then taken into custody by the Department of Children and Families.

"The DCF investigator put the child in her car, and Crawford got in the car, stating she was not going without him," BCSO reported. "He then took the child from the DCF investigator's vehicle and put her in his vehicle."

In an attempt to prevent Crawford from leaving, the investigator stood behind Crawford's car. According to BCSO, Crawford backed into and injured the investigator before fleeing. He drove over a curb, grass and left the parking lot, BCSO reported.

Story continues

The investigator was later treated and released from a local hospital.

Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Crawford's vehicle, and he "locked his doors and refused to open them or let the child out," BCSO reported. After about an hour, Crawford let the girl out of his vehicle and surrendered.

Crawford was arrested and booked into the Bay County Jail on charges of interference with child custody, willful and wanton reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.

Crawford unsuccessfully ran against incumbent Tim Campbell for the Bay County Judge Group 1 seat in 2020, with Campbell receiving 57.5% of the vote. Crawford obtained his law degree from Florida State University and was admitted into the Florida Bar in 1998.

Crawford plans to plead not guilty

Attorney Alvin Peters, who is representing Crawford, told The News Herald on Monday that Crawford plans to plead not guilty.

Peters noted that Crawford already has appeared before a judge, was released and now awaits trial.

"Mr. Crawford's arrest raises the question of whether or not a 16-year-old has the right to be represented by counsel," Peters said. "A lot of this disagreement came from his commitment to zealously representing a 16-year-old female who was about to be forced to make a statement.

"(Crawford's) decision was that under the rules of professional conduct, he had the responsibility to fully and completely represent her, and the sheriff's office apparently disagreed."

Peters also vaguely addressed Crawford's charges involving the officer that BCSO said was backed into and injured while Crawford left.

"I think the facts will one day answer the questions about how he was planning to leave the scene and what exactly happened when he chose to exercise this client's right not to answer questions that day," Peters said.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Lawyer 'Hoot' Crawford arrested for interfering with child abuse case