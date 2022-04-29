Bay County child molester to spend life in prison for crime that went unreported for 10 years

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison after a jury convicted him of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.

A jury found Darrel Fred Swearingen, 48, guilty after 17 minutes of deliberation. Circuit Court Judge Timothy Register then imposed the life sentence.

Prosecutors Frank Sullivan and Jae Hee Kim proved that Swearingen committed the offense against the victim in 2010 when he was left alone with her. Testimony showed that the victim reported the molestation to an adult family member, who did not report it to authorities.

The Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center was made aware of the allegations in 2020 and began an investigation. Bay County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Christian Williams interviewed the victim and Swearingen before making an arrest in January 2021.

During trial, testimony from the victim was consistent with what she had previously disclosed to family and law enforcement. Her sister also testified against Swearingen.

During Swearingen’s time on the stand, Sullivan noted inconsistencies between Swearingen’s initial statement to law enforcement and his trial testimony. Prosecutors also noted that Swearingen was a six-time convicted felon.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City man gets life in prison for child molestation