Bay County Emergency Services handing out free tarps Wednesday, here's where

Bay County Emergency Management and Bay County Emergency Services will be handing out tarps for local residents whose homes were damaged by Tuesday's tornado, starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10.

According to a Facebook post, tarps will be available at:

Fire Station 3 : 4024 Holiday Dr., Panama City Beach

Fire Station 12: 9033 Hwy 2301, Youngstown

The post did not mention limits or how long tarps will be provided. Bring proof of residency with you.

