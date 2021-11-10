Bay County investigators put the brakes on $21K tire fraud case at local auto dealership

PANAMA CITY — A Panama City man was arrested on Tuesday and charged with stealing more than $21,000 in car tires from a local dealership.

According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, John Peters, 35, was charged with grand theft and scheming to defraud.

BCSO officials reported an investigation determined that Peters, who was employed at the dealership, was ordering tires from a manufacturer used by the car dealership.

Once the tires were delivered, Peters would provide the invoice slip to the dealership to pay, but wrote a fictitious repair order number on the invoice, according to the BCSO. The fictitious number corresponded to a vehicle that could not possibly use the tires.

According to the BCSO, in several cases, large off-roading tires were obtained for small vehicles. Peters allegedly loaded the tires into his personal vehicle and took them to another location. There were 55 tires ordered, with a total value of $21,409.

Peters admitted selling the tires to various friends in Bay County and pocketing the profits, BCSO investigators reported.

Peters was booked into the Bay County Jail.

