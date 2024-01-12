How are Bay County kids doing? Here's the latest rankings from the Florida Policy Institute

The Florida Policy Institute has released its annual Florida child well-being index for 2023. It shows Bay County is ranked 27th among Florida's 67 counties for overall child well-being — an improvement over 2022's ranking of 40.

The institute also reports data on childcare costs in each county. Specifically, it shows the average cost and share of household income for childcare for households comprised of two full-time working adults making minimum wage and raising one child. Bay ranks 35th for childcare affordability, with 17.5% of household income going for childcare.

The institute has stated that it wants to highlight the disproportionate share of income that families spend on childcare. That cost takes up nearly one-quarter of a low-wage family's earnings in Florida's costliest county (Pinellas.)

"These rankings were developed using KIDS COUNT® data to show where more investments can be made," the institute says in announcing the report. "The outcomes in communities are not accidental. Counties with higher rankings tend to be well-resourced places, where families can afford to invest in things like high-quality childcare, education, and other opportunities for their children."

Childcare: What is a 'parent nation' and how can it help kids thrive? Find out at CivicCon

Here are some other key rankings for Bay County:

Family and Community: 43

Economic well-being: 41

Education: 27

Health: 22

Family and community: 43

Here are some key Bay County statistics from the 2023 report:

percentage of children living in single-parent families: 33.63

percentage of children living in high poverty areas: 3.28

Children with verified maltreatment (Per 1,000): 11.81

Youth contacts with the juvenile system (Per 1,000): 10.78

In each of those four categories, Bay's current statistics (measuring 2017-2021) are better than the baseline statistics (measuring 2012-2016.)

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Where does Bay County rank when it comes to child well-being?