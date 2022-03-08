Bay County killer Ruez Hicks receives 4 consecutive life sentences for 2021 double homicide

State Attorney Larry Basford, right, looks on as Ruez Hicks, center in BCSO inmate shirt, is sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Shonna Young Gay.

PANAMA CITY — A man convicted in a double homicide during a 2021 burglary received four consecutive life sentences on Tuesday.

A jury on Jan. 20 took less than an hour to convict Ruez Hicks of two counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of robbery with a firearm and burglary with a firearm.

“I believe the jury’s verdict and Judge (Shonna Young) Gay’s sentence in this case sends a strong message that this type of violence cannot and will not be tolerated in this community,” State Attorney Larry Basford said.

Basford requested not only a life sentence on each charge, but that they be served consecutively. Circuit Court Judge Gay agreed.

State Attorney Larry Basford, leaning in, and Assistant State Attorney Jacob Cook talk to members of victim Robert Gilmore's family prior to sentencing.

During the two-day trial, evidence showed that Hicks, armed with a pistol, went inside a Delmar Drive home while owner Robert Fowler and Robert Gilmore were away to burglarize it. Hicks was surprised when the men returned and confronted him. In the following minutes, Hicks shot and killed both men, and robbed one of his wallet, Basford's office reported.

Investigators spent the night and following day gathering evidence at the scene, including spent bullets which were sent for laboratory analysis.

Hicks became a suspect when investigators learned that someone had used a Cash App card belonging to one of the victims after his death.

Spent shell casings were found near where Hicks was staying, and the murder weapon was recovered. Analysis done by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement tied the gun to the murders, and DNA testing showed the victim’s blood on clothing recovered from Hicks.

