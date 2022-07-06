Bay County man arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in fatal May crash

PANAMA CITY — A Bay County man was arrested late Sunday at his home on a DUI manslaughter warrant stemming from the death of his passenger the night he crashed his car in May.

Robert Luna, 51, is charged in the May 14 death of Starla Moore, 51, of Oxford, Alabama.

She was the passenger in a vehicle driven by Luna, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision.

Panama City police investigated the wreck near the intersection of 23rd Street and U.S. 231. Luna's vehicle struck a vehicle driven by William Stacey of Youngstown that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection, police said. Stacey was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released.

