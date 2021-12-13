Bay County man found guilty in 6 minutes of repeatedly sexually abusing girl in 4th grade

PANAMA CITY — Bay County jurors handed down a guilty verdict in just 6 minutes in a child sexual abuse case on Thursday.

According to a press release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford, Bruce Ramond Johnson, 39, was found guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl during her 4th grade year, and was immediately sentenced to three consecutive life sentences, one for each count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

Prosecutors Barbara Beasley (seated, left) and Jennifer Lieb confer in court, with the defendant seated at the far right.

Johnson, who was arrested by Panama City police Det. C. Clark in February 2017, was also designated as a sexual predator at that time.

In announcing the fast verdict and life sentences, State Attorney Larry Basford noted the teamwork and collaboration needed among the various agencies in a case where the crimes occurred in Panama City but were disclosed later in another state, the release said.

Prosecutors Jennifer Lieb and Barbara Beasley brought together evidence and witnesses, including the victim, from three different states to present the case. Johnson did not take the stand, the release states.

Prosecutor Jennifer Lieb, standing beside co-counsel Barbar Beasley, prepares to address Circuit Judge Brantley Clark. Seated at the far right is the defendant.

“The victim was scared and held this inside for over a year and has shown tremendous courage in facing her abuser in court, which led to his conviction and three life sentences,” Lieb said. “Thanks to her courage, other children in the community are protected from him. Along with her testimony, this conviction was made possible by the collaboration of childrens’ advocacy centers, law enforcement agencies and medical professionals in multiple jurisdictions.”, Leib said.

Evidence was presented at trial, along with seven witnesses, that proved Johnson committed the acts against the victim in 2015 and 2016 while she lived in Panama City and was about 9 years old. Additionally, testimony was presented from another young girl who said she was sexually abused by Johnson under similar circumstances. Prosecutors noted the two victims did not know each other, the release states.

During an interview by Amy Bock, a licensed counselor in Ohio specializing in child sexual abuse victims, the victim discussed the three instances of sexual abuse. She testified she did not say anything prior to that, “because I was afraid of the outcome, he’d get mad,” the release states.

