Bay County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Bay County man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Glen Thaxton, 69, of Panama City, claimed a $1 million prize from the $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular game, the Florida Lottery announced.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Thaxton purchased his winning ticket from Front Beach Road Food Mart, 11214 Front Beach Road, in Panama City Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Prizes offered by $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular

The scratch-off game, which launched in February, features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

How much does it cost to play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular

Tickets for the scratch-off game cost $50.

How do you play $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular?

Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win the prize shown for that number. Get a "5X", "10X", "20X", "50X", "100X" or "500X" symbol and win 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 or 500 times the prize shown for that symbol.

Match any of your numbers to the $500 bonus number and win $500 instantly.

Match any of thewinning numbers to the double all winnings bonus number and win double all your winnings on the ticket.

Enter your non-winning year for life — $1, $2, $5, $10, and $50 — scratch-off tickets into the freed ride and fuel for life bonus play where 10 lucky winners will win free fuel for a year and a new Ford vehicle.

What are the odds of winning $1 Million A Year For Life Spectacular in the Florida Lottery?

Odds of winning:

$1 million a year for life: 1-in-21,727,995

$1 million: 1-in-185,709

$50,000: 1-in-120,711

$20,000: 1-in-20,091

$10,000: 1-in-20,035

$5,000: 1-in-5,006

$1,000: 1-in-999

$500: 1-in-48

$100: 1-in-5

Overall odds: 1-in-4.5

How many top prizes remain in the scratch-off game?

One $1 million-a-year-for-life prize remains. A total of 145 $1 million prizes remain.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million for Bay County man