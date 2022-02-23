Bay County project using live cameras to catch crooks deemed a 'game changer' by Sheriff Tommy Ford

The Bay Real Time Operations Center at the Bay County Sheriff's Office uses live footage from cameras at traffic lights, schools and businesses to help responding law enforcement solve crimes.

LYNN HAVEN — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) will be a "gamechanger" for fighting crime in the area.

Ford recently announced details about BAYROC, a county-wide project that uses live footage from cameras at traffic lights, schools and businesses to help responding law enforcement solve crimes.

BAYROC is possible through a collaborative effort from BCSO, the Panama City Beach Police Department, Panama City Police Department, Lynn Haven Police Department, Springfield Police Department, Parker Police Department and Bay District Schools Police Department.

"Officers engaging in high-risk calls for service now have the added resources ... to improve response and situational awareness, giving them enhanced decision-making in the field," Ford said during a press conference. "These technological resources will allow law enforcement response to be more efficient and deliberate, with improved operational intelligence."

He noted that the project was launched in November. Within its first month of operations it helped locate "numerous" people who were wanted with outstanding warrants, ranging from burglary, domestic violence and grand theft.

As of Monday, BAYROC was overseen by a supervisor and two full-time crime analysts, but Ford said there are plans to soon move the program to a larger facility and add more people.

He also said the majority of equipment was funded through grants.

"We're sensitive in this day and time ... to the privacy of our citizens and that's something that we keep in mind," Ford said. "The traffic cameras that are used by BAYROC are currently available to any citizen online at the county's website."

Following his comments, Chief Mark Smith of the Panama City Police Department said he "wholeheartedly" supports the initiative.

Smith was among the representatives of partnering law enforcement agencies that attended the meeting. All agreed BAYROC is and will continue to be a huge success.

"We have already hired analysts who are being trained currently," Smith said. "We are mimicking to a level of what the sheriff's office is creating here to assist our agency and to provide a place for our analysts to work while we're waiting for the sheriff's office to (expand BAYROC). They will (then) move over to this location."

