Bay County sheriff identifies man fatally shot Tuesday in home off Bay Drive

LYNN HAVEN − Law enforcement officials have identified the man shot and killed Tuesday morning in a home off Bay Drive as 23-year-old Aaron Mravic-Lollie of Panama City.

According to a press release from the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Mravic-Lollie was shot by the homeowner after they found Mravic-Lollie in the home about 6 a.m. Tuesday. The owner did not know Mravic-Lollie.

Past reports state deputies responded to the scene after receiving calls of a "suspicious person found within a residence." The BCSO said Mravic-Lollie was shot after being in an altercation with another resident of the home.

"All members of the family that live in the home are uninjured," a BCSO release reads. "There does not appear to be any other person involved and no danger to the other residents of the neighborhood from this shooting."

Mravic-Lollie was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy is scheduled for today, and the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay sheriff says homeowner fatally shot Aaron Mravic-Lollie