Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford supports Florida residents' right to concealed carry

PANAMA CITY − Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford says he supports Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to allow people in Florida to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

DeSantis on Monday signed HB 543, which eliminates licensing requirements to carry a concealed weapon or firearm in most public places across the state. The Florida Senate voted 27-13 in favor of the bill about a week ago.

"I fully support the constitution and the Second Amendment, and the Second Amendment does not provide permission for citizens to have firearms," Ford said. "It basically says that it is the right of the people, and it shall not be infringed.

"It's really is a declaration toward government about not infringing on people's natural right to keep and bear arms."

What is the basis of the bill, and when does it go into effect?

HB 543, which is slated to go into effect July 1, allows those eligible for a license to carry a gun without a concealed weapons license, which Florida residents receive after passing both a background check and firearms training course.

The same license still will be available for those traveling to one of the 24 states where a license to carry is required and has a reciprocity agreement with Florida. The three-day waiting period when purchasing a firearm also still will be waived only for those with the license. This will not be changed by the bill, according to Ford.

He noted those who carry a concealed weapon under the bill are required to carry an ID or driver's license.

"It's basically not having to have this government permission slip to carry a firearm, as it is a natural right," Ford said.

Does this mean anyone in Florida can carry a concealed weapon?

Only those eligible for a concealed license will be able to carry a concealed weapon under HB 543. This means the person must be at least 21 years old, or a law enforcement officer, corrections officer or member of the military.

There also are restrictions for people convicted of a felony, dishonorably discharged, adjudicated mentally defective or involuntarily committed to treatment, convicted of a domestic violence misdemeanor, or other conditions recognized by the state.

Carrying a concealed firearm if you are prohibited from owning a firearm is a third-degree felony.

"If you have not been convicted of a felony and those other factors, yes, you can carry a concealed firearm in the state of Florida," Ford said. "I support it. I don't think law-abiding citizens should be penalized with a requirement to get a concealed weapons permit just because there are people out there who criminals and break the law."

Could this negatively affect local law enforcement?

Ford said he does not think HB 543 will spark an uptick in crime, since those who are set on being criminals do not care if there is or is not a license requirement.

He also does not worry the bill will create a massive wave of new people carrying concealed firearms, even though there will not be a formal process preventing a law-abiding citizen from doing so.

Ford believes the majority of Florida residents who want to legally carry a concealed firearm already have their concealed weapons license.

"I don't know that it's going to increase the number all that much," Ford said. "I think people who want to carry under the current law go out and get the concealed weapons permit. It is a bit administratively cumbersome, but not such that if you wanted to carry one you wouldn't go do it."

Where in Florida can you not concealed carry under HB 543?

Though HB 543 will allow people to carry concealed firearm in most public areas, there still are a handful of places where it will remain illegal to have a firearm. This includes:

Any place of nuisance as defined in s. 823.05 (sort of an open term that includes places that endanger the health of the community, become "manifestly injurious to the morals or manners" of the community, or "annoy the community" such as prostitution dens, illegal gambling halls, specified massage parlors and anywhere criminal gang activity happens

Any police, sheriff or highway patrol station

Any detention facility, prison or jail

Any courthouse

Any courtroom (although judges can carry concealed weapons or determine if someone else can)

Any polling place

Any meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality or special district

Any meeting of the Legislature or a legislative committee

Any school, college or professional athletic event not related to firearms

Any elementary or secondary school facility or administration building

Any career center

Anywhere in an establishment primarily devoted to dispensing alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises

Any college or university facility unless the licensee is a registered student, employee or faculty member there and the weapon is a stun gun or nonlethal electric weapon or device designed solely for defensive purposes and doesn't fire a dart or projectile

The inside of the passenger terminal and sterile area of any airport, unless it's encased for shipment to be checked as baggage

Any place where the carrying of firearms is prohibited by federal law

Why is the bill controversial, and what is the opposing point of view?

In a press release on Monday, officials with GIFFORDS Florida, a gun violence prevention organization led by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, said DeSantis' signing of the HB 543 marked "a dark day for Florida."

The release notes studies show weakening public carry laws have led to a 13% to 15% increase in violent crimes, along with an 11% increase in homicides with handguns.

It also states the bill requires "zero hours of training" to concealed carry. For context, Florida requires 1,200 training hours for a license to cut hair, 500 training hours for a massage therapist license and 240 training hours to become a licensed manicurist.

"Our children and communities are going to be less safe because Gov. DeSantis is in the pocket of the gun lobby," Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, GIFFORDS Florida senior adviser and former congresswoman, said in the release. "We know that permitless carry laws lead to an increase in gun violence. We will hold Gov. DeSantis accountable for his egregious actions."

The USA TODAY NETWORK's Brandon Girod, C.A. Bridges, James Call and Thao Nguyen contributed to this report

