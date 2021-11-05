Bay County Sheriff's Office arrests 51-year-old man suspected in WJHG vandalism case

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Bay County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in the criminal mischief case involving damage of broadcasting equipment at a local TV station on Sunday.

According to officials with the Bay County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Nicholas Allen Johnson, of Panama City Beach was charged with criminal mischief and additional charges are possible for the damaging of equipment at WJHG-TV, Channel 7.

A WJHG employee discovered a white male outside near the damaged equipment, shortly after the station had begun to experience a break in network feeds on Sunday evening. Johnson fled the scene after he was confronted by the employee, officials said.

