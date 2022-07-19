Bay District aims to fill 130 vacant positions at job fair before school starts in 3 weeks

BAY COUNTY — With worker shortages affecting various industries across the county, Bay County's school system is looking to get ahead.

Bay District Schools is holding a job fair this Thursday, as part of a mission to fill nearly 130 positions before the school year officially starts on Aug. 10.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at BDS's building at 1311 Balboa Ave. BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said they are looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions, including everything from bus drivers to teachers and classroom paraprofessionals.

Applicants can either apply online for the jobs that are already posted or come to the Nelson building on Thursday.

"If they need us to help them, they can just come to the job fair and we will help them with their online application," Michalik said. "Our principals will be there doing on site interviews, and then if they make hiring recommendations, HR will be inside the room where we're having the job fair to go ahead and process people and send fingerprinting and that kind of stuff."

The district will be paying for the $75 fingerprinting fee for anyone hired at the job fair.

Michalik added the district would also waive fees for those seeking to become a classroom paraprofessional, if they need to take additional exams.

"Anyone who's interested in becoming a classroom paraprofessional would have to take the (ParaPro Test) unless they already have 60 hours of college credit, and that's another $75," Michalik said. "And we are going to pay the fee and have special testing opportunities for any paraprofessionals that are hired at the job fair as well."

School districts across the county are racing to fill positions left empty due to recent inflation, rising retirement rates, low wages, and lingering effects of COVID. As of last month, Santa Rosa County School District saw 190 vacant positions, while its neighbor Escambia County School District saw 139 open positions.

Michalik said while vacancies for Bay County are higher than usual, they aren't panicked yet.

"It's not gigantically different (compared to past number of vacancies) ... I think that it's definitely a significant number of vacancies that we want to fill before school starts because we want to do everything we can to bring stability in the lives of our students," Michalik said. "Having 100% of our vacancies filled before the start of school is very important to us."

This job fair will be more casual, with business attire not required. Resumes, and past transcripts if seeking a teaching position, are also not required.

BDS saw great success with last year's job fair before the start of the school year and they hope to replicate it.

"Last year when we held the job fair, most of our principals were able to fill all of their vacancies because we had some really great quality applicants," Michalik said. "We do encourage people to find out more about working for us or how they could become a teacher or how they could become a paraprofessional. We'll be answering questions and we'll have our experts there."

