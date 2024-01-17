Bay District Schools cancels Wednesday classes for Callaway Elementary

CALLAWAY — Callaway Elementary School students did not have school on Wednesday.

A major water line in the city of Callaway was damaged overnight, Bay District Schools said in a Wednesday morning news release. As a result, Callaway Elementary was not expected to have water most of the day.

Bay District Schools asked parents to come pick their kids up as soon as possible Wednesday. They also planned to run a special bus schedule for parents who could not pick their children up from campus.

Construction to fix the water line already was underway Wednesday morning.

