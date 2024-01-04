Bay District Schools teacher accused of multiple sex offenses involving a student

PANAMA CITY — The Bay County Sheriff's Office has arrested Lindsey Robert Stuart, 38, of Panama City, a Bay District Schools teacher accused of multiple sex offenses against a student.

According to a sheriff's office news release issued on Thursday, on Jan. 2, the agency's Criminal Investigations Division began investigating allegations that Stuart was having a romantic relationship with a student while he worked at a local high school. The school was not named.

"BCSO investigators spoke with the student who admitted to being involved in a lengthy romantic relationship with Stuart which began when she was in the eighth grade," the sheriff's office said in the news release. "The student told investigators Stuart engaged in sexual intercourse with her at the school during school hours and would pick her up from her house to have sex with her in his vehicle."

Investigators said they found hand-written letters Stuart wrote to the girl in which he said he was "in love" with her and admitted being physically intimate with her.

Bay District Schools released a statement about the arrest.

"We are deeply troubled to learn of the recent arrest of a teacher within our district," the statement says. "The employee submitted a resignation effective December 1, 2023. However, Superintendent McQueen has rejected this resignation and will recommend the employee’s termination to the School Board at its January 9th meeting. The Superintendent is moving forward with termination with all deliberate speed."

According to the BCSO release, Stuart is charged with offenses against students by an authority figure, two counts of sexual battery by a person in custodial authority, and lewd or lascivious battery. He was booked into the Bay County Jail and as of Thursday was awaiting first appearance hearing in court.

