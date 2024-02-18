Bay Minette man charged after allegedly shooting at people in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police say they’ve charged a 23 year-old-man from Bay Minette with several counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle after an incident in Foley from two weeks ago.

Police say on February 4th, someone shot at a family’s vehicle, destroying their rear windshield. Police say they determined the shooter was Demerius Dailey and claim he hit the family’s vehicle while shooting at the car of his intended target. Dailey was found at a home in Fairhope Saturday and booked into the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette Sunday morning.

Police say this wasn’t a “gun battle” and say Dailey was alone, on foot. Dailey was arrested on five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

