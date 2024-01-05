Bay Park Conservancy welcomes two new board members as Phase 2 continues to make progress

The Bay Park recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of its first 10-acre phase that opened in October 2022. More than 250,000 people visited the park in the first year.

The Bay Park Conservancy, a nonprofit responsible for designing, developing, managing and operating Sarasota's signature public park on 53 acres along Sarasota Bay, has elected Felice Schulaner and Mark S. Pritchett to the board of directors.

Schulaner is a retired human resources executive. She has worked in a variety of industries, including Macy’s, American Express and Coach Inc. Schulaner, who also served as executive director of the Coach Foundation, serves on several nonprofit boards, including as vice chair of the board of Ruth’s List.

“I am inspired by [The Bay Park Conservancy's] mission to provide equal access to a wonderful park and inspiring activities for all members of the community,” Schulaner said. “Creating beautiful and inclusive spaces and experiences for everyone is something truly worth supporting.“

Pritchett recently retired from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation as president and CEO, leading its team to record philanthropic giving and granting and executing initiatives that will transform the greater Sarasota region for generations. For over 30 years, Pritchett has worked with governors, CEOs and philanthropists to advance Florida into a future that provides opportunities for everyone.

“Open, beautiful parks are sanctuaries from the chaos of our daily lives," Pritchett said. "The Bay is an oasis hiding in a bustling urban environment where we can quietly appreciate the natural beauty of the seashore or enjoy the creativity of our vibrant region.”

The Bay, designed to be “one park for all,” is preserving and transforming 53 acres of city-owned land along Sarasota Bay into a blue and green oasis, providing a sustainable bayfront gathering place for the community to experience a wide range of park uses, free programs and events.

Design and development of Phase 2, a 14-acre $65 million development, began last summer. The completed park will cost an estimated $175-200 million and will take approximately 8-10 years to complete over four or more phases.

“The Bay team continues to be laser focused on providing delightful experiences day in and day out for the thousands of park guests,” board chair Jennifer Compton said. “We also continue to make good progress designing Phase 2, the next 14 acres, to provide the community with even more park for all. Proven leaders like Felice and Mark add experience and expertise to the board necessary to govern and balance ongoing operations of existing park with the implementation of new park.”

For more about The Bay and The Bay Park Conservancy, visit thebaysarasota.org or contact Julia Groom at julia@dreamlarge.org or 941-786-8732.

