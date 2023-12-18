Bay Port student arrested after police found firearms and drugs in car outside the school

SUAMICO — A student at Bay Port High School was arrested Monday after police found two firearms and narcotics in a car outside the school.

"In partnership with law enforcement, it was quickly determined that there was no direct threat or intent to harm students or staff. However, one student was taken into custody," according to an email sent to families and staff.

The school and law enforcement learned of the weapons and narcotics from a tip.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

