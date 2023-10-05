Bay St Louis hit-and-run suspect injured two motorcyclists and fled authorities, police say

Police arrested a suspect on Thursday who is accused of a hit-and-run involving a police officer and two motorcyclists in Bay St. Louis, Chief Toby Schwartz said.

Hancock County Court Judge Trent Favre issued multiple warrants on Thursday for Phillip James McLaurin, 46, of Gulfport. Favre issued warrants for felonies of fleeing and eluding causing serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, DUI causing serious bodily injury and simple assault on a police officer.

Favre also issued warrants for misdemeanors of shoplifting and leaving the scene of an accident with unattended vehicle.

Favre set McLauren’s bond at $611,500, according to a press release from the Bay St. Louis police department.

Police said they responded to a report of shoplifting about 10:44 a.m. Thursday at Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel on Highway 90. There, police found a suspect identified as McLaurin in his car outside the store, according to the release.

McLaurin refused to exit his vehicle, the release said. He fled the scene, hit an officer next to his vehicle and struck two motorcyclists on Highway 90 near Drinkwater Road, according to police.

The release said the officer sustained minor injuries. The motorcyclists had “serious injuries,” according to the release. The officer and two victims were transported to hospitals.

There were no fatalities as of Thursday afternoon. Schwartz said one victim will be released and the other will move from Memorial Hospital to UMC “for further treatment of injuries.” Both motorcyclists were visiting Bay St. Louis from Louisiana, chief Toby Schwartz said.

Police said McLaurin fled again after officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on Thursday. He drove down Highway 90 into Pass Christian, the release said, where he crashed his vehicle into the swimming pool of a residence in the 700 block of North Street.

McLaurin sustained minor injuries and authorities transported him to a hospital, according to the release. The release said no one was injured at the residence.

Authorities will send McLaurin to the Hancock County Jail after his release from a hospital, the release said.