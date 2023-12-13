Bay St Louis man wanted, charged with stealing his own BMW in Ocean Springs

A Bay St. Louis man is wanted for allegedly stealing a car registered to him.

David Matthew Paulk, 40, had his 2005 BMW repossessed from his home on Nov. 28. According to information from the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, the vehicle was then “recovered” in Ocean Springs.

Paulk is described as a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes and 5’10” tall. He is listed in the National Crime Information Center database for motor vehicle theft, which is a felony.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Paulk, contact Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Information leading to his arrest is worth a cash reward.