Bay State man accused of sexually assaulting child in Hancock deemed incompetent for trial

Aug. 26—Charges against a Massachusetts man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Hancock campground in 2009 have been dismissed after a judge determined the man was not mentally competent to stand trial.

In Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester, Dale Cole, 69, of Ayer, Mass., had faced three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a victim under 13 years old and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Judge David Anderson dismissed those charges without prejudice — meaning they can be refiled at any time — last month following a competency hearing and a mutual agreement by the defense and prosecution that Cole was not mentally fit for trial, according to court documents.

A competency evaluation determines whether a defendant has an adequate understanding of the criminal proceedings he or she faces and is capable of working with his or her lawyer.

According to a news release issued by Hancock police at the time of Cole's arrest in 2018, the alleged victim, who knew Cole, told police the assaults happened over a period of time in 2009 at a campground in the town. Cole groomed the child by showing them pornographic movies and offering cigarettes in exchange for sexual acts, police said.

After a judge granted Hancock police a warrant for Cole's arrest, Ayer police arrested him as a fugitive from justice in August 2018.

Cole was previously convicted of purchase or possession of child pornography in 2010 and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 in 1984, according to a listing on the Sex Offender Registry Board in Massachusetts.

