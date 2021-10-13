Bay State man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

Oct. 13—A Massachusetts man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase that ended when state police used tire deflation devices to stop his vehicle on Route 125 in Epping Tuesday night.

Braulio A. Matos, 31, of Cambridge, Mass., was charged with receiving stolen property, reckless conduct (both felonies), disobeying an officer, aggravated DWI, DWI and operating without a valid license.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m., when state police were notified that police in Newton had tried to stop a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder for a speeding violation. The driver fled, crossing the border into Amesbury, Mass., with Massachusetts state troopers and local police in pursuit before heading north on I-95 into New Hampshire.

Just before 10 p.m., as a New Hampshire trooper located the car on the interstate in Hampton, authorities were notified that the car had been reported stolen in Boston.

State troopers pursued the car, which was traveling at "excessive rates of speed" and operating in an erratic manner, according to a news release. The vehicle continued west on Route 101 and then onto Route 125 north and local roads until a trooper used "stop sticks" to deflate its tires.

The driver, later identified as Matos, was arrested without further incident, police said.

Police said additional charges may be coming. They asked anyone with further information to contact Trooper Geoffrey Miller by email: Geoffrey.S.Miller@dos.nh.gov.