Bay State man convicted of distributing fentanyl in NH

Apr. 7—A Massachusetts man has been convicted in federal court of operating a drug ring to sell fentanyl in New Hampshire.

After a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Concord, Ramon Jaquez-Diaz, 52, of Methuen, Mass., was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Authorities said Jaquez-Diaz worked with others to transport fentanyl from New York to Massachusetts, and ultimately into New Hampshire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.

The fentanyl was "internationally sourced," and 12 people have been charged in connection with the drug ring, which was operating out of Lawrence, Mass., officials said.

A sentencing hearing for Jaquez-Diaz, who faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million, is set for July 24.

The investigation was led by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, as part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.