Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north

Nov. 4—A Massachusetts man was charged with reckless operation after a state police aircraft clocked him doing 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem Friday morning, authorities said.

Members of the state police special enforcement unit were conducting an operation that morning that identified 70 motor vehicle violations, including 31 drivers going more than 90 mph, according to a news release.

A trooper stopped a vehicle driven by William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, shortly after 8:30 a.m., according to the news release. Another trooper observing the northbound traffic from the sky had observed the Buick sedan going 111 mph, police said

The driver, later identified as Martinez-Torres, received a summons to appear in court on Dec. 8.

The special enforcement unit targets speeding and aggressive driving, often using the state police aircraft during commuting periods and holiday travel times, police said.