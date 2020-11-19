BayCare Brings New HealthHub Concept to South Tampa

CLEARWATER, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BayCare Health System has opened its newest state-of-the-art HealthHub facility in South Tampa. This concept is a new model of care designed to make life better for residents in the South Tampa community.

The BayCare HealthHub (South Tampa), which opened to the community on Nov. 2, is an integrated model of care that provides convenient access to multiple health care services under one location for patients and their families.

"We're excited to bring the HealthHub concept into the South Tampa community," said Jim Cote, senior vice president for Ambulatory Services at BayCare. "Through this new model, our goal is to provide access to multiple services under one roof. We know people are busy and we want to make health care convenient for them and their families."

The 25,000-square-foot facility integrates multiple health care services such as adult and pediatric primary care, physical therapy, imaging, laboratories and sports medicine to provide high quality care with an enhanced patient experience.

The HealthHub, located at 711 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609, is designed to be a welcoming environment that's open concept and vibrant. The design includes beautiful art and calming colors to help create a relaxing atmosphere for patients and their families. The facility also has a 167-space garage, which will make parking easier for South Tampa's bustling community.

This is BayCare's third HealthHub concept in the Tampa Bay area. The first location opened in 2017 in Largo and the second HealthHub opened in 2019 in the greater Brandon area.

About BayCare Health System
BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 15 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Our mission is to improve the health of all we serve through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit www.BayCare.org.

