BayCom's(NASDAQ:BCML) Share Price Is Down 34% Over The Past Year.

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) share price has gained 12% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 34% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, BayCom had to report a 22% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 34% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money.

A Different Perspective

Investors in BayCom had a tough year, with a total loss of 34%, against a market gain of about 29%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

