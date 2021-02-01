Bayer and Rentschler to help produce CureVac's COVID-19 shot

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bayer AG at a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal

BERLIN (Reuters) - CureVac has signed up pharmaceuticals giant Bayer and contract drugmaker Rentschler to help to produce its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, joining the global push to boost vaccine supplies.

German biotech company CureVac, which began late-stage testing of the vaccine in December and expects to announce interim results this quarter, said it aims to produce up to 300 million doses in 2021 and between 600 million and 1 billion doses in 2022.

Bayer, making the first foray into vaccine manufacturing in its 160-year history, expects to produce 160 million doses of the CureVac shot in 2022 at its Wuppertal site in western Germany, head of pharma Stefan Oelrich told a news conference.

Though the volume target was for next year, Bayer hopes to be able to launch production in 2021, Oerlich said.

"For us, the biggest bottleneck in building the production line is to be able to have the production gear installed in time," he told Reuters.

The German group had agreed in January to partner Nasdaq-listed CureVac to help to develop its COVID-19 shot, though Oelrich said Bayer is not currently looking at taking a stake in the business backed by investors Dietmar Hopp, the Gates Foundation, GlaxoSmithKline and the German government.

Bayer is the latest big drugmaker to join the push to remedy a shortfall of COVID-19 vaccines after Novartis and Sanofi both said last week that they would help to produce Pfizer's shot.

Separately, CureVac said it had teamed up with contract drugmaker Rentschler to ramp up production.

Manufacturing processes are being tested at Rentschler's site in Laupheim in south-west Germany, which is expected to produce more than 100 million doses a year, the two companies said.

European governments have faced criticism over supply and production bottlenecks as vaccine makers AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all announced cuts to deliveries just when they were expected to ramp up production.

Germany is Europe's largest economy, but many Germans have looked on enviously at the faster pace of COVID-19 vaccination programmes in Britain, Israel and the United States.

Keen to show it is taking action, the federal government is due to meet regional leaders, vaccine manufacturers and European representatives later on Monday to discuss how to boost output.

The German government expects to receive a total of 18.3 million vaccine doses in the first quarter from the three Western drugmakers that have had their vaccines approved by the European Union, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday. [L8N2K743Y]

(Reporting by Caroline Copley in Berlin and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia despite fierce crackdown

    Thousands are rallying across Russia as nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny continue to grow. For the second straight weekend, Russians took to the streets on Sunday in the Far East and Siberia as Moscow geared up for the rally with a strict security lockdown. Defying minus 20 degrees temperatures, more than 6,000 people marched across Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, chanting “Down with the czar!” after riot police sealed off the main square. In Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, police pushed the crowds on the frozen Amur Bay where officers chased protesters in the snow. More than 500 arrests were reported across the country by Sunday morning.

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

    Thousands of Hong Kongers have already made the sometimes painful decision to leave behind their hometown and move to Britain since Beijing imposed a strict national security law on the Chinese territory last summer. Others say China’s encroachment on their way of life and civil liberties has become unbearable, and they want to seek a better future for their children abroad. The moves are expected to accelerate now that 5 million Hong Kongers are eligible to apply for visas to Britain, allowing them to live, work and study there and eventually apply to become British citizens.

  • Telegraph readers on the EU vaccine shortage: 'Only share vaccines when our vulnerable are protected'

    A significant British vaccine milestone has been hit. The UK has offered Covid vaccines to all care home residents and nine in 10 people over 80 have had their first jab. For the EU, however, recent days have seen the bloc engage in ongoing rows with suppliers and threaten to block exports of the Pfizer vaccine. As the vaccine blame game continues to escalate, Ursula von der Leyen has claimed that Boris Johnson previously assured her that the EU could get vaccines from UK factories. With Britain expected to give Ireland priority in any vaccine sharing, the row over supplies shows no sign of abating. Should the UK do more to support Europe in the race to vaccinate against Covid? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article. 'Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them' @Jay Harper "The EU bullies just never learn. This is their fault, so they should be dealing with that and not threatening others. "Instead of threatening AstraZeneca the EU should work with them." 'Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt' @anne miles: "The EU stuffs up – who'd have thought it? – and their 'solution' is to attack a country that organised itself, bought vaccines early and even invested in a vaccine company. Why don't they stop prancing about in fury and concentrate on catching up with the UK and putting all their energy into making their populations safe? "Stamping your foot simply makes your foot hurt and nothing else changes." 'The world is looking on aghast' @Peter Wookey: "Sometimes, historical events unfold so rapidly that it is difficult to immediately take-in the magnitude of their significance. It was extraordinary enough for the EU, just four weeks into the Northern Ireland Protocol, to trigger its suspension in order to impose a hard border, but to do so for the sole reason to prevent the people of Northern Ireland from getting a life saving vaccine is simply mind-blowing. "And it gets worse. Those vaccines were ordered and paid for, perfectly legitimately, by the people of Northern Ireland from the US company Pfizer. "So the EU Commission drove a coach and horses through the Good Friday Agreement in order to divert the life-saving vaccines that the people of Northern Ireland had legitimately purchased. "It is nothing short of unbelievable. The world is looking on aghast and the reputation of the EU has been left in tatters." 'Only when our vulnerable are protected should we share vaccines' @Ed Martin: "What we are achieving in terms of the vaccine rollout in this country is great. But, before we give jabs away, just bear in mind that many of those vaccinated have only received their first dose, meaning 14 million vulnerable will need a second dose. "It will be well into March before all our vulnerable are protected and only then should we think of sharing vaccines. Meanwhile, the EU is showing itself to be a gangster racket." 'It's only going to get worse for the EU' @Alan Sheepbridge: "Like a cyclist pulling away on the downhill section, while the rider behind is still reaching the summit, it's only going to get worse for the EU. "Once the UK vaccinates the more complex and vulnerable, it will be 'form an orderly queue at your nearest venue' time. We could be doing millions of jabs each day. "In comparison, France vaccinated under 100,000 people in the last 24 hours." 'The UK government must not prolong our misery' @Andrew Babb: "Vaccines must not be sent abroad while there are still restrictions in the UK. The government has built up vaccines as our way out of this mess, they must not prolong the misery." 'What will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve?' @Steven Sharp: "Good grief. What on earth will threatening legal action against vaccine suppliers achieve? Especially ones selling them at cost. "This EU blame-shifting is an unedifying spectacle." 'Showing generosity will infuriate the EU even more' @JOHN JACKSON: "There is no point in the UK showing generosity, we won't be thanked for it. Indeed, it will have the opposite effect in infuriating the EU even more and encourage them to throw more toys out of the pram." 'The UK has not put all of our eggs in one basket' @L Cawley "How many other vaccines from other companies has the EU ordered? We have not put all of our eggs in one basket. They have stuffed up badly and are blaming everyone except themselves." 'Last week is a foretaste of what is to come' @cameron munro "The action is just beginning. I suspect last week is a foretaste of what is to come. "As the gap between the vaccine efforts of the UK and the US in comparison to the EU widens, the EU's anger will grow. As we know, the Germans and the French will do anything to save the EU project. They will double down on attacks on AstraZeneca. "We already have a effective blockade of the UK by the EU. We could yet see a trade war. It could be a good excuse for the UK to ditch the Brexit deal including the Northern Ireland Protocol and implement WTO rules. What is there to lose?" 'The EU may be faced with another year of lockdowns' @Who Cares: "So far, in fairness, the EU has held down the virus, helped in part I am sure by having nothing close to the population density we have. Looking closer though, it is possible to see that in a very short while UK cases will go through the floor as the vaccines kick in. "Meanwhile, the EU are so far behind on their vaccine programme that they are going to be faced with another year of lockdowns to keep the lid on it all before there is any hope of having enough of their population vaccinated, assuming even they can. I suspect you can only keep the cap on so long before human nature and the spread of more virulent variations causes a major crisis." 'Macron told his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit' @Dean Jukes "A faster vaccine program equals a faster economic recovery. "Macron spent the last few years telling his people that Britain would quickly fall behind after Brexit, that’s going to be a tough sell when his election arrives in a few months." 'You can't appease a bully' @Adam Ryan: "This kind of response makes it hard to understand why the government would want to help the EU in any way. You can't appease a bully and any attempt to do so reinforces their behaviour. "It's not been long since the EU were completely rebuked for overstepping the mark and now they're on the offensive again." Now it's your turn. Should the UK share vaccines with other countries? Tell us in the comments section below

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Trump’s own lawyers ‘secretly drafted’ Texas lawsuit challenging election results, report says

    The Texas lawsuit sought to overthrow 20 million votes in four battleground states

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Russian hack brings changes, uncertainty to US court system

    Trial lawyer Robert Fisher is handling one of America’s most prominent counterintelligence cases, defending an MIT scientist charged with secretly helping China. The new rules for filing sensitive documents are one of the clearest ways the hack has affected the court system. It's also not clear that the intrusion has been stopped, prompting the rules on paper filings.

  • Cuba to quarantine travelers amid COVID-19 surge

    Most travelers entering Cuba as of Feb. 6 will be quarantined for up to a week, the government announced on Saturday, and flights from the United States and some other countries reduced to no more than one per week per airline.

  • Police pepper spray 9-year-old girl in New York

    “This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” said Mayor Lovely Warren, who ordered an investigation.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

    Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents. The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shots in these places are far along in vaccinating nursing home residents and staff. CVS and Walgreens have started a massive vaccination push in nearly all states, and they say they are proceeding on schedule.

  • South Africa gets first vaccine doses, bringing relief to health workers

    South Africa's first coronavirus vaccine doses arrived by airplane on Monday, offering some relief for health workers who have been stretched during a second wave of infections and are first in line for the shots. President Cyril Ramaphosa and other top officials were at the OR Tambo international airport to receive the 1 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Some scientists and health workers have publicly criticised Ramaphosa's government for not securing access to vaccines sooner.

  • British troops in Mali are being commanded by a Chinese officer it emerges, as first patrol on UN mission is completed

    British troops are being commanded by a Chinese officer for the first time, it has emerged. The 300 British troops deployed to counter Islamist violence in Mali will work under a Chinese sector commander as part of the United Nations (UN) force. Lieutenant Colonel Tom Robinson, Commanding Officer of the Light Dragoons, said the Chinese military had provided a hospital to the UN mission and were responsible for protecting the camp which houses the British troops. “I work for a Chinese Brigadier who is sector commander,” Lt Col Robinson said. “He’s a professional guy who I very much enjoy working with.” It is thought to be the first time British forces have been under command of a Chinese officer, although the Royal Navy has worked alongside the Chinese navy in counter-piracy operations around the horn of Africa. The news comes as tension between Britain and China, after human rights abuses in Hong Kong, aggressive Chinese sovereignty claims in the Indo-Pacific and questions over the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, have soured relations between London and Beijing.

  • Trump's impeachment defense is out. Bannon is reportedly encouraging him to go to the Senate himself.

    Five attorneys who were prepared to defend former President Donald Trump in his upcoming Senate impeachment trial have departed his legal team, people familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN and The New York Times. Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who were expected to be two of the lead attorneys, are out, as are Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris. No other attorneys have announced they were involved with the case, so it appears that, for now, Trump is defenseless. The lawyers reportedly left because of a disagreement over legal strategy. Trump reportedly wanted them to push his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud in last year's presidential election rather than focus on whether convicting a former president after he's out of office is constitutional, an argument that appears to be the consensus among Republicans and the reason he'll likely be acquitted. Bowers, a source said, lacked chemistry with Trump and the decision to leave was reportedly mutual. It's unclear where Trump will go from here — his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly wants to take the case, but he's a potential witness in the trial because he spoke at the rally preceding the deadly Capitol riot Trump is accused of inciting, and the Times notes "almost all" of Trump's advisers blame Giuliani for the impeachment in the first place. Considering GOP senators have signaled they won't vote to convict, some are wondering why Trump would even bother spending money on attorneys at all at this point. And here is a statement Trump has made to advisers almost verbatim > https://t.co/zktWOIrUD6 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021 Stephen Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, thinks the former president should go the Senate himself because "he's the only one who can sell it." However, aides are reportedly against the idea. Read more at The New York Times and CNN. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

    Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, will remain in custody after the city's top court said it would announce its verdict on his bail application at a later date. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".